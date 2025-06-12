Devises / IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
65.70 USD 0.12 (0.18%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IEMG a changé de -0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.59 et à un maximum de 65.85.
Suivez la dynamique iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
65.59 65.85
Range Annuel
47.29 66.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 65.82
- Ouverture
- 65.73
- Bid
- 65.70
- Ask
- 66.00
- Plus Bas
- 65.59
- Plus Haut
- 65.85
- Volume
- 7.030 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 21.55%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.81%
20 septembre, samedi