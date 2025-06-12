CotationsSections
Devises / IEMG
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

65.70 USD 0.12 (0.18%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IEMG a changé de -0.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.59 et à un maximum de 65.85.

Suivez la dynamique iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
65.59 65.85
Range Annuel
47.29 66.44
Clôture Précédente
65.82
Ouverture
65.73
Bid
65.70
Ask
66.00
Plus Bas
65.59
Plus Haut
65.85
Volume
7.030 K
Changement quotidien
-0.18%
Changement Mensuel
6.86%
Changement à 6 Mois
21.55%
Changement Annuel
13.81%
20 septembre, samedi