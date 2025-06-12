Currencies / IEMG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IEMG: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
65.72 USD 0.48 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IEMG exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.41 and at a high of 65.77.
Follow iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEMG News
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- Global Equity ETFs Draw Rising Investor Interest
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – July 2025
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Moderate Managed Account Q1 2025 Commentary
- ETF Asset Report of the Month of July
- International And EMs Starting To Percolate: 10- And 15-Year Annual Returns Still Modest
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- 5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- 3 Reasons To Exclude EEM From Your Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EEM)
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Will Owning Chinese Stocks Hurt Or Help Investors In The Future?
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – May 2025
- At Least One Asset That Investors Desire Is Getting Cheaper
- Investor concerns fade as EEMEA markets see robust inflows
Daily Range
65.41 65.77
Year Range
47.29 65.77
- Previous Close
- 65.24
- Open
- 65.54
- Bid
- 65.72
- Ask
- 66.02
- Low
- 65.41
- High
- 65.77
- Volume
- 14.370 K
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 6.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.59%
- Year Change
- 13.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev