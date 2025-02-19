Moedas / IDOG
IDOG: ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
35.49 USD 0.21 (0.59%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDOG para hoje mudou para -0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.47 e o mais alto foi 35.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IDOG Notícias
Faixa diária
35.47 35.66
Faixa anual
27.96 36.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.70
- Open
- 35.48
- Bid
- 35.49
- Ask
- 35.79
- Low
- 35.47
- High
- 35.66
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- -0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.06%
- Mudança anual
- 12.45%