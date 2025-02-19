CotaçõesSeções
IDOG
IDOG: ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

35.49 USD 0.21 (0.59%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IDOG para hoje mudou para -0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.47 e o mais alto foi 35.66.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

IDOG Notícias

Faixa diária
35.47 35.66
Faixa anual
27.96 36.71
Fechamento anterior
35.70
Open
35.48
Bid
35.49
Ask
35.79
Low
35.47
High
35.66
Volume
54
Mudança diária
-0.59%
Mudança mensal
0.31%
Mudança de 6 meses
12.06%
Mudança anual
12.45%
