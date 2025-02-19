货币 / IDOG
IDOG: ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
35.49 USD 0.21 (0.59%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IDOG汇率已更改-0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点35.47和高点35.66进行交易。
关注ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.47 35.66
年范围
27.96 36.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.70
- 开盘价
- 35.48
- 卖价
- 35.49
- 买价
- 35.79
- 最低价
- 35.47
- 最高价
- 35.66
- 交易量
- 54
- 日变化
- -0.59%
- 月变化
- 0.31%
- 6个月变化
- 12.06%
- 年变化
- 12.45%