Moedas / HUM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HUM: Humana Inc
269.51 USD 2.82 (1.04%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUM para hoje mudou para -1.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 267.66 e o mais alto foi 273.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Humana Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUM Notícias
- The Secret Blue-Chip Rally No One Knows About: 4 Amazing Ideas To Consider
- Will UnitedHealth's Push for Access to Trump Calm Investor Jitters?
- Synopsys, Chewy, And The Trade Desk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 8- Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- Where the Big Winners Really Hide
- Humana Wins TVH Assets in Bankruptcy Sale, But Cut Points Drag Shares
- Humana stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- UnitedHealth Finds Its Stars, Soars 8.6% as Humana Trips on Cut Points
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- Centene Stock: Enrollment Down, Costs Up, The Storm Is Just Beginning (NYSE:CNC)
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Leads Health Insurer Rally, Humana (HUM) Drops - TipRanks.com
- Court approves CenterWell’s bid to acquire The Villages Health assets
- 5 New Buy Signals That Could Soar 1,000%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Cobotic Investing: Man Plus Machine Makes the Smartest Trades
- Humana (HUM) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- UnitedHealth & AI: Can Technology Redefine Healthcare Efficiency?
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- 5 Fresh Buy Signals: Your Shot at 1,000% Winners
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- Medicare Audit Blitz Hits a Wall--Are Billions in Overpayments Safe for Now?
- Medicare Advantage audit staffing goal falls short as deadline passes - Bloomberg
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
Faixa diária
267.66 273.85
Faixa anual
206.87 315.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 272.33
- Open
- 272.78
- Bid
- 269.51
- Ask
- 269.81
- Low
- 267.66
- High
- 273.85
- Volume
- 2.643 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.04%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.51%
- Mudança anual
- -14.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh