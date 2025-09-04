Currencies / HUM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HUM: Humana Inc
269.51 USD 6.12 (2.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUM exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 264.84 and at a high of 273.50.
Follow Humana Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUM News
- The Secret Blue-Chip Rally No One Knows About: 4 Amazing Ideas To Consider
- Will UnitedHealth's Push for Access to Trump Calm Investor Jitters?
- Synopsys, Chewy, And The Trade Desk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 8- Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- Where the Big Winners Really Hide
- Humana Wins TVH Assets in Bankruptcy Sale, But Cut Points Drag Shares
- Humana stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- UnitedHealth Finds Its Stars, Soars 8.6% as Humana Trips on Cut Points
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- Centene Stock: Enrollment Down, Costs Up, The Storm Is Just Beginning (NYSE:CNC)
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Leads Health Insurer Rally, Humana (HUM) Drops - TipRanks.com
- Court approves CenterWell’s bid to acquire The Villages Health assets
- 5 New Buy Signals That Could Soar 1,000%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Cobotic Investing: Man Plus Machine Makes the Smartest Trades
- Humana (HUM) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- UnitedHealth & AI: Can Technology Redefine Healthcare Efficiency?
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- 5 Fresh Buy Signals: Your Shot at 1,000% Winners
- How to Score 1,000% Returns Without Really Trying
- How One Pattern Predicted Nvidia’s 1,871% Run
- A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”
- Medicare Audit Blitz Hits a Wall--Are Billions in Overpayments Safe for Now?
- Medicare Advantage audit staffing goal falls short as deadline passes - Bloomberg
- How to Fish for the Market’s 1,000% Winners
Daily Range
264.84 273.50
Year Range
206.87 315.41
- Previous Close
- 275.63
- Open
- 271.96
- Bid
- 269.51
- Ask
- 269.81
- Low
- 264.84
- High
- 273.50
- Volume
- 1.500 K
- Daily Change
- -2.22%
- Month Change
- -11.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.51%
- Year Change
- -14.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%