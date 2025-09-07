Valute / HUM
HUM: Humana Inc
252.75 USD 12.05 (4.55%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HUM ha avuto una variazione del -4.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 250.25 e ad un massimo di 263.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Humana Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
250.25 263.62
Intervallo Annuale
206.87 315.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 264.80
- Apertura
- 263.24
- Bid
- 252.75
- Ask
- 253.05
- Minimo
- 250.25
- Massimo
- 263.62
- Volume
- 7.776 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.78%
20 settembre, sabato