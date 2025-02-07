Moedas / HUBG
HUBG: Hub Group Inc - Class A
37.14 USD 0.33 (0.90%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUBG para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 36.74 e o mais alto foi 37.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hub Group Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
36.74 37.49
Faixa anual
30.84 53.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 36.81
- Open
- 37.17
- Bid
- 37.14
- Ask
- 37.44
- Low
- 36.74
- High
- 37.49
- Volume
- 1.674 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.24%
- Mudança anual
- -18.19%
