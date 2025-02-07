Currencies / HUBG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HUBG: Hub Group Inc - Class A
37.58 USD 0.80 (2.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUBG exchange rate has changed by 2.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.68 and at a high of 37.66.
Follow Hub Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBG News
- Hub Group: Upside Requires Booming Profitability (NASDAQ:HUBG)
- THE GROWHUB prices $15 million IPO at $4 per share
- Ralph Lauren To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Hub Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HUBG)
- Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Revenue Falls 8%
- Earnings call transcript: Hub Group Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS expectations
- Compared to Estimates, Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hub Group (HUBG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hub Group earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Expeditors International (EXPD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Analysts Estimate Hub Group (HUBG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Hub Group stock price target raised to $46 from $45 at Stifel
- Hub Group stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid stable intermodal volumes
- Hub Group to acquire Marten Transport’s intermodal assets for $51.8m
- Hub Group: Realistic 2025 Targets But Challenging Freight Market Environment Makes It Hold
- MCGlobalHub Expands Its Financial Education Resources with New Investor Tools
- Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- US freight industry hopes for back-to-school demand boost after tariff truce
- US freight industry hopes for back-to-school demand boost after tariff truce
- Hub Group (HUBG) Stock: Uncertainty For A Fragile Market
- Carnival To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
- Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
36.68 37.66
Year Range
30.84 53.21
- Previous Close
- 36.78
- Open
- 36.86
- Bid
- 37.58
- Ask
- 37.88
- Low
- 36.68
- High
- 37.66
- Volume
- 1.362 K
- Daily Change
- 2.18%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.43%
- Year Change
- -17.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev