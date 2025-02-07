QuotazioniSezioni
HUBG: Hub Group Inc - Class A

35.64 USD 1.50 (4.04%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HUBG ha avuto una variazione del -4.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.54 e ad un massimo di 37.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Hub Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.54 37.15
Intervallo Annuale
30.84 53.21
Chiusura Precedente
37.14
Apertura
37.15
Bid
35.64
Ask
35.94
Minimo
35.54
Massimo
37.15
Volume
1.431 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.04%
Variazione Mensile
-3.65%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.81%
Variazione Annuale
-21.50%
