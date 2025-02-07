通貨 / HUBG
HUBG: Hub Group Inc - Class A
37.14 USD 0.33 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HUBGの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.74の安値と37.49の高値で取引されました。
Hub Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBG News
- Hub Group: Upside Requires Booming Profitability (NASDAQ:HUBG)
- THE GROWHUB prices $15 million IPO at $4 per share
- Ralph Lauren To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Hub Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HUBG)
- Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Revenue Falls 8%
- Earnings call transcript: Hub Group Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS expectations
- Compared to Estimates, Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hub Group (HUBG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hub Group earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Expeditors International (EXPD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Analysts Estimate Hub Group (HUBG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Hub Group stock price target raised to $46 from $45 at Stifel
- Hub Group stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid stable intermodal volumes
- Hub Group to acquire Marten Transport’s intermodal assets for $51.8m
- Hub Group: Realistic 2025 Targets But Challenging Freight Market Environment Makes It Hold
- MCGlobalHub Expands Its Financial Education Resources with New Investor Tools
- Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- US freight industry hopes for back-to-school demand boost after tariff truce
- US freight industry hopes for back-to-school demand boost after tariff truce
- Hub Group (HUBG) Stock: Uncertainty For A Fragile Market
- Carnival To Rally Over 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
- Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
36.74 37.49
1年のレンジ
30.84 53.21
- 以前の終値
- 36.81
- 始値
- 37.17
- 買値
- 37.14
- 買値
- 37.44
- 安値
- 36.74
- 高値
- 37.49
- 出来高
- 1.674 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.24%
- 1年の変化
- -18.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K