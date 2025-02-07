クォートセクション
通貨 / HUBG
HUBG: Hub Group Inc - Class A

37.14 USD 0.33 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HUBGの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.74の安値と37.49の高値で取引されました。

Hub Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
36.74 37.49
1年のレンジ
30.84 53.21
以前の終値
36.81
始値
37.17
買値
37.14
買値
37.44
安値
36.74
高値
37.49
出来高
1.674 K
1日の変化
0.90%
1ヶ月の変化
0.41%
6ヶ月の変化
0.24%
1年の変化
-18.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K