Moedas / HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
24.95 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HRTG para hoje mudou para 0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.81 e o mais alto foi 25.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.81 25.42
Faixa anual
8.70 26.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.87
- Open
- 24.80
- Bid
- 24.95
- Ask
- 25.25
- Low
- 23.81
- High
- 25.42
- Volume
- 951
- Mudança diária
- 0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 68.47%
- Mudança anual
- 103.84%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh