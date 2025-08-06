货币 / HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
24.46 USD 0.36 (1.49%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HRTG汇率已更改1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点23.37和高点24.64进行交易。
关注Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.37 24.64
年范围
8.70 26.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.10
- 开盘价
- 24.00
- 卖价
- 24.46
- 买价
- 24.76
- 最低价
- 23.37
- 最高价
- 24.64
- 交易量
- 934
- 日变化
- 1.49%
- 月变化
- 8.71%
- 6个月变化
- 65.16%
- 年变化
- 99.84%
