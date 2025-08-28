통화 / HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
28.42 USD 2.97 (11.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HRTG 환율이 오늘 11.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.78이고 고가는 29.10이었습니다.
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
25.78 29.10
년간 변동
8.70 29.10
- 이전 종가
- 25.45
- 시가
- 26.07
- Bid
- 28.42
- Ask
- 28.72
- 저가
- 25.78
- 고가
- 29.10
- 볼륨
- 2.643 K
- 일일 변동
- 11.67%
- 월 변동
- 26.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 91.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 132.19%
20 9월, 토요일