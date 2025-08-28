Valute / HRTG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
28.42 USD 2.97 (11.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HRTG ha avuto una variazione del 11.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.78 e ad un massimo di 29.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRTG News
- FAF Stock Trades at a Discount: Time to Accumulate or Stand By?
- Here's Why You Should Retain RenaissanceRe Stock for Now
- Radian Group Expands Into Multi-Line Specialty Insurance With Inigo
- Is Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Target price di Heritage Insurance alzato a $35 da $30 da Truist
- Heritage Insurance price target raised to $35 from $30 at Truist
- Synchrony Teams Up With Audibel to Expand Financing for Hearing Care
- Heritage vs. Palomar: Which P&C Insurer Offers Better Returns?
- Progressive's August Earnings Increase Y/Y on Higher Premiums
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Il titolo RLI tocca il minimo di 52 settimane a 65,13 USD
- 6 Top Stocks For A Fed Rate Cut
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Aon Joins Forces With Scuderia Ferrari HP in Multi-Year Partnership
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Should Value Investors Buy Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Stock?
- Heritage Insurance Zooms Past S&P 500 YTD: Time to Buy the Stock?
- JMP analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on Heritage Insurance stock
- Citizens stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.78 29.10
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 29.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.45
- Apertura
- 26.07
- Bid
- 28.42
- Ask
- 28.72
- Minimo
- 25.78
- Massimo
- 29.10
- Volume
- 2.643 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 11.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 91.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 132.19%
20 settembre, sabato