HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

28.42 USD 2.97 (11.67%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HRTG ha avuto una variazione del 11.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.78 e ad un massimo di 29.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.78 29.10
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 29.10
Chiusura Precedente
25.45
Apertura
26.07
Bid
28.42
Ask
28.72
Minimo
25.78
Massimo
29.10
Volume
2.643 K
Variazione giornaliera
11.67%
Variazione Mensile
26.31%
Variazione Semestrale
91.90%
Variazione Annuale
132.19%
