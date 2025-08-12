通貨 / HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
25.45 USD 0.58 (2.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HRTGの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.81の安値と25.59の高値で取引されました。
Heritage Insurance Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
23.81 25.59
1年のレンジ
8.70 26.64
- 以前の終値
- 24.87
- 始値
- 24.80
- 買値
- 25.45
- 買値
- 25.75
- 安値
- 23.81
- 高値
- 25.59
- 出来高
- 1.536 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 71.84%
- 1年の変化
- 107.92%
