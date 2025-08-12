クォートセクション
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

25.45 USD 0.58 (2.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HRTGの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.81の安値と25.59の高値で取引されました。

Heritage Insurance Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRTG News

1日のレンジ
23.81 25.59
1年のレンジ
8.70 26.64
以前の終値
24.87
始値
24.80
買値
25.45
買値
25.75
安値
23.81
高値
25.59
出来高
1.536 K
1日の変化
2.33%
1ヶ月の変化
13.11%
6ヶ月の変化
71.84%
1年の変化
107.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K