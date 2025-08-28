Devises / HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
28.42 USD 2.97 (11.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HRTG a changé de 11.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.78 et à un maximum de 29.10.
Suivez la dynamique Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HRTG Nouvelles
- FAF Stock Trades at a Discount: Time to Accumulate or Stand By?
- Here's Why You Should Retain RenaissanceRe Stock for Now
- Radian Group Expands Into Multi-Line Specialty Insurance With Inigo
- Is Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- L’objectif de prix de Heritage Insurance relevé à 35€ contre 30€ chez Truist
- Heritage Insurance price target raised to $35 from $30 at Truist
- Synchrony Teams Up With Audibel to Expand Financing for Hearing Care
- Heritage vs. Palomar: Which P&C Insurer Offers Better Returns?
- Progressive's August Earnings Increase Y/Y on Higher Premiums
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- L’action RLI atteint son plus bas niveau sur 52 semaines à 65,13 USD
- 6 Top Stocks For A Fed Rate Cut
- Here's Why You Should Add AIG Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Aon Joins Forces With Scuderia Ferrari HP in Multi-Year Partnership
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Should Value Investors Buy Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Stock?
- Heritage Insurance Zooms Past S&P 500 YTD: Time to Buy the Stock?
- JMP analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on Heritage Insurance stock
- Citizens stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
Range quotidien
25.78 29.10
Range Annuel
8.70 29.10
- Clôture Précédente
- 25.45
- Ouverture
- 26.07
- Bid
- 28.42
- Ask
- 28.72
- Plus Bas
- 25.78
- Plus Haut
- 29.10
- Volume
- 2.643 K
- Changement quotidien
- 11.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- 26.31%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 91.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 132.19%
20 septembre, samedi