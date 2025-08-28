CotationsSections
HRTG
HRTG: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

28.42 USD 2.97 (11.67%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HRTG a changé de 11.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.78 et à un maximum de 29.10.

Suivez la dynamique Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
25.78 29.10
Range Annuel
8.70 29.10
Clôture Précédente
25.45
Ouverture
26.07
Bid
28.42
Ask
28.72
Plus Bas
25.78
Plus Haut
29.10
Volume
2.643 K
Changement quotidien
11.67%
Changement Mensuel
26.31%
Changement à 6 Mois
91.90%
Changement Annuel
132.19%
