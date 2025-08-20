Moedas / HAL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.57 USD 0.29 (1.30%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HAL para hoje mudou para 1.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.32 e o mais alto foi 22.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Halliburton Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAL Notícias
- Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Stifel mantém recomendação de compra para ações da Halliburton citando forte desempenho operacional
- Liberty Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Halliburton stock citing strong operator performance
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- Halliburton reduces workforce as oil activity slumps, sources say
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is Halliburton (HAL) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Halliburton Secures Well Stimulation Contract for North Sea Project
- Melius initiates coverage on Halliburton stock with Buy rating
Faixa diária
22.32 22.63
Faixa anual
18.72 32.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.28
- Open
- 22.55
- Bid
- 22.57
- Ask
- 22.87
- Low
- 22.32
- High
- 22.63
- Volume
- 788
- Mudança diária
- 1.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.61%
- Mudança anual
- -21.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh