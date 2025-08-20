通貨 / HAL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.36 USD 0.08 (0.36%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HALの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.04の安値と22.68の高値で取引されました。
Halliburton Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAL News
- Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- スティフェル社、リバティ・エナジーの「買い」評価を維持
- スティーフェル、ハリバートン株の「買い」評価を維持、オペレーターの強力なパフォーマンスを評価
- Liberty Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Halliburton stock citing strong operator performance
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- Halliburton reduces workforce as oil activity slumps, sources say
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is Halliburton (HAL) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Halliburton Secures Well Stimulation Contract for North Sea Project
1日のレンジ
22.04 22.68
1年のレンジ
18.72 32.57
- 以前の終値
- 22.28
- 始値
- 22.55
- 買値
- 22.36
- 買値
- 22.66
- 安値
- 22.04
- 高値
- 22.68
- 出来高
- 11.683 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.45%
- 1年の変化
- -22.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K