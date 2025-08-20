KurseKategorien
HAL: Halliburton Company

22.36 USD 0.08 (0.36%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HAL hat sich für heute um 0.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.68 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Halliburton Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
22.04 22.68
Jahresspanne
18.72 32.57
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.28
Eröffnung
22.55
Bid
22.36
Ask
22.66
Tief
22.04
Hoch
22.68
Volumen
11.683 K
Tagesänderung
0.36%
Monatsänderung
-1.06%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.45%
Jahresänderung
-22.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K