HAL: Halliburton Company
22.36 USD 0.08 (0.36%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HAL hat sich für heute um 0.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.68 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Halliburton Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HAL News
- Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Liberty Energy: Stifel bekräftigt "Buy"-Rating
- Stifel: Halliburton überzeugt operativ – Kaufempfehlung bestätigt
- Liberty Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Halliburton stock citing strong operator performance
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- Halliburton reduces workforce as oil activity slumps, sources say
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is Halliburton (HAL) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Halliburton Secures Well Stimulation Contract for North Sea Project
Tagesspanne
22.04 22.68
Jahresspanne
18.72 32.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.28
- Eröffnung
- 22.55
- Bid
- 22.36
- Ask
- 22.66
- Tief
- 22.04
- Hoch
- 22.68
- Volumen
- 11.683 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.36%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.45%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K