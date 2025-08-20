통화 / HAL
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.50 USD 0.14 (0.63%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HAL 환율이 오늘 0.63%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.06이고 고가는 22.59이었습니다.
Halliburton Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HAL News
일일 변동 비율
22.06 22.59
년간 변동
18.72 32.57
- 이전 종가
- 22.36
- 시가
- 22.44
- Bid
- 22.50
- Ask
- 22.80
- 저가
- 22.06
- 고가
- 22.59
- 볼륨
- 17.328 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.63%
- 월 변동
- -0.44%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.89%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.93%
