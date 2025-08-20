Devises / HAL
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.50 USD 0.14 (0.63%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HAL a changé de 0.63% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.06 et à un maximum de 22.59.
Suivez la dynamique Halliburton Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
22.06 22.59
Range Annuel
18.72 32.57
- Clôture Précédente
- 22.36
- Ouverture
- 22.44
- Bid
- 22.50
- Ask
- 22.80
- Plus Bas
- 22.06
- Plus Haut
- 22.59
- Volume
- 17.328 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.63%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.44%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.89%
- Changement Annuel
- -21.93%
20 septembre, samedi