货币 / HAL
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.59 USD 0.17 (0.76%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HAL汇率已更改0.76%。当日，交易品种以低点22.05和高点22.63进行交易。
关注Halliburton Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HAL新闻
- Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Stifel重申Liberty Energy股票买入评级
- Stifel重申哈里伯顿股票买入评级，理由是运营商表现强劲
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- Halliburton reduces workforce as oil activity slumps, sources say
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is Halliburton (HAL) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Halliburton Secures Well Stimulation Contract for North Sea Project
日范围
22.05 22.63
年范围
18.72 32.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.42
- 开盘价
- 22.23
- 卖价
- 22.59
- 买价
- 22.89
- 最低价
- 22.05
- 最高价
- 22.63
- 交易量
- 2.517 K
- 日变化
- 0.76%
- 月变化
- -0.04%
- 6个月变化
- -10.53%
- 年变化
- -21.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值