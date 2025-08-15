Currencies / HAL
HAL: Halliburton Company
22.13 USD 0.34 (1.56%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HAL exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.61 and at a high of 22.18.
Follow Halliburton Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HAL News
- Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Liberty Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Halliburton stock citing strong operator performance
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- CVX to Focus on South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals (Revised)
- CVX Plans Major Expansion in South Korea's Refining, Petrochemicals
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- Halliburton Cuts Jobs as Oil Prices & Demand Pressure Industry
- Analysis-Cuts to US oil jobs and spending threaten output growth
- Halliburton reduces workforce as oil activity slumps, sources say
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 31, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is Halliburton (HAL) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- How are energy investors positioned?
- Petrobras Taps Halliburton & SLB for $328M Buzios Contracts
- Why Is Halliburton (HAL) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Halliburton Secures Well Stimulation Contract for North Sea Project
- Melius initiates coverage on Halliburton stock with Buy rating
- Halliburton Q2 2025 slides: Strong cash flow supports returns despite EPS miss
Daily Range
21.61 22.18
Year Range
18.72 32.57
- Previous Close
- 21.79
- Open
- 21.96
- Bid
- 22.13
- Ask
- 22.43
- Low
- 21.61
- High
- 22.18
- Volume
- 5.202 K
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.36%
- Year Change
- -23.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%