HAL: Halliburton Company

22.50 USD 0.14 (0.63%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HAL ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.06 e ad un massimo di 22.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Halliburton Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

HAL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.06 22.59
Intervallo Annuale
18.72 32.57
Chiusura Precedente
22.36
Apertura
22.44
Bid
22.50
Ask
22.80
Minimo
22.06
Massimo
22.59
Volume
17.328 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.63%
Variazione Mensile
-0.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.89%
Variazione Annuale
-21.93%
20 settembre, sabato