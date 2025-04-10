Moedas / GSBC
GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc
63.65 USD 1.55 (2.50%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GSBC para hoje mudou para 2.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.04 e o mais alto foi 63.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Great Southern Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GSBC Notícias
Faixa diária
63.04 63.87
Faixa anual
47.57 68.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.10
- Open
- 63.19
- Bid
- 63.65
- Ask
- 63.95
- Low
- 63.04
- High
- 63.87
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- 2.50%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.60%
- Mudança anual
- 14.01%
