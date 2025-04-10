Currencies / GSBC
GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc
61.97 USD 0.70 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSBC exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.48 and at a high of 62.40.
Follow Great Southern Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
61.48 62.40
Year Range
47.57 68.02
- Previous Close
- 62.67
- Open
- 62.40
- Bid
- 61.97
- Ask
- 62.27
- Low
- 61.48
- High
- 62.40
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- -0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.55%
- Year Change
- 11.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%