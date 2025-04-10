通貨 / GSBC
GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc
64.51 USD 2.41 (3.88%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GSBCの今日の為替レートは、3.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.04の安値と64.57の高値で取引されました。
Great Southern Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GSBC News
- Great Southern Bancorp raises quarterly dividend by 7.5%
- Are Investors Undervaluing Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock?
- Great Southern Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: loan quality improves amid portfolio contraction
- Great Southern Bancorp Stock: Strong Credit Quality But Limited Upside (NASDAQ:GSBC)
- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Great Southern Bancorp Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Great Southern Bancorp earnings beat by $0.39, revenue fell short of estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Not Best Investment Choice, Despite High Dividend Yield (OCSL)
1日のレンジ
63.04 64.57
1年のレンジ
47.57 68.02
- 以前の終値
- 62.10
- 始値
- 63.19
- 買値
- 64.51
- 買値
- 64.81
- 安値
- 63.04
- 高値
- 64.57
- 出来高
- 129
- 1日の変化
- 3.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.16%
- 1年の変化
- 15.55%
