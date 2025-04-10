クォートセクション
通貨 / GSBC
GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc

64.51 USD 2.41 (3.88%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GSBCの今日の為替レートは、3.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.04の安値と64.57の高値で取引されました。

Great Southern Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
63.04 64.57
1年のレンジ
47.57 68.02
以前の終値
62.10
始値
63.19
買値
64.51
買値
64.81
安値
63.04
高値
64.57
出来高
129
1日の変化
3.88%
1ヶ月の変化
3.35%
6ヶ月の変化
17.16%
1年の変化
15.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K