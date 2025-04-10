통화 / GSBC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc
62.88 USD 1.63 (2.53%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GSBC 환율이 오늘 -2.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.88이고 고가는 64.23이었습니다.
Great Southern Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSBC News
- Great Southern Bancorp raises quarterly dividend by 7.5%
- Are Investors Undervaluing Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock?
- Great Southern Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: loan quality improves amid portfolio contraction
- Great Southern Bancorp Stock: Strong Credit Quality But Limited Upside (NASDAQ:GSBC)
- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Great Southern Bancorp Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Great Southern Bancorp earnings beat by $0.39, revenue fell short of estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Not Best Investment Choice, Despite High Dividend Yield (OCSL)
일일 변동 비율
62.88 64.23
년간 변동
47.57 68.02
- 이전 종가
- 64.51
- 시가
- 64.23
- Bid
- 62.88
- Ask
- 63.18
- 저가
- 62.88
- 고가
- 64.23
- 볼륨
- 136
- 일일 변동
- -2.53%
- 월 변동
- 0.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.63%
20 9월, 토요일