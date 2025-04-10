시세섹션
통화 / GSBC
주식로 돌아가기

GSBC: Great Southern Bancorp Inc

62.88 USD 1.63 (2.53%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GSBC 환율이 오늘 -2.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 62.88이고 고가는 64.23이었습니다.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GSBC News

일일 변동 비율
62.88 64.23
년간 변동
47.57 68.02
이전 종가
64.51
시가
64.23
Bid
62.88
Ask
63.18
저가
62.88
고가
64.23
볼륨
136
일일 변동
-2.53%
월 변동
0.74%
6개월 변동
14.20%
년간 변동율
12.63%
20 9월, 토요일