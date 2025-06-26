Moedas / GDXJ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
87.58 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GDXJ para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 85.60 e o mais alto foi 87.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDXJ Notícias
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Luca Mining: A Poor Q2, But Improvements Expected In The Second Half Of The Year (LUCA:CA)
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- How High Can Gold Stocks Go?
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- “Silver/Gold Ratio Trades”… On The Cusp
- GDXJ And JNUG Outperform Gold During Recent Rally- GDXU Is Gold Mining On Steroids (GDXU)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
Faixa diária
85.60 87.60
Faixa anual
41.85 92.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.64
- Open
- 87.43
- Bid
- 87.58
- Ask
- 87.88
- Low
- 85.60
- High
- 87.60
- Volume
- 9.698 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 53.38%
- Mudança anual
- 76.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh