Currencies / GDXJ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
88.84 USD 2.65 (2.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDXJ exchange rate has changed by -2.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.47 and at a high of 91.81.
Follow VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDXJ News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Luca Mining: A Poor Q2, But Improvements Expected In The Second Half Of The Year (LUCA:CA)
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- How High Can Gold Stocks Go?
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- “Silver/Gold Ratio Trades”… On The Cusp
- GDXJ And JNUG Outperform Gold During Recent Rally- GDXU Is Gold Mining On Steroids (GDXU)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
Daily Range
88.47 91.81
Year Range
41.85 92.41
- Previous Close
- 91.49
- Open
- 91.81
- Bid
- 88.84
- Ask
- 89.14
- Low
- 88.47
- High
- 91.81
- Volume
- 11.087 K
- Daily Change
- -2.90%
- Month Change
- 8.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.59%
- Year Change
- 79.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev