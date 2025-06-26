QuotesSections
Currencies / GDXJ
Back to US Stock Market

GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

88.84 USD 2.65 (2.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GDXJ exchange rate has changed by -2.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.47 and at a high of 91.81.

Follow VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDXJ News

Daily Range
88.47 91.81
Year Range
41.85 92.41
Previous Close
91.49
Open
91.81
Bid
88.84
Ask
89.14
Low
88.47
High
91.81
Volume
11.087 K
Daily Change
-2.90%
Month Change
8.50%
6 Months Change
55.59%
Year Change
79.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev