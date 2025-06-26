クォートセクション
通貨 / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

87.58 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GDXJの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり85.60の安値と87.60の高値で取引されました。

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
85.60 87.60
1年のレンジ
41.85 92.41
以前の終値
87.64
始値
87.43
買値
87.58
買値
87.88
安値
85.60
高値
87.60
出来高
9.698 K
1日の変化
-0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
6.96%
6ヶ月の変化
53.38%
1年の変化
76.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K