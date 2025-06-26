通貨 / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
87.58 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GDXJの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり85.60の安値と87.60の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GDXJ News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Luca Mining: A Poor Q2, But Improvements Expected In The Second Half Of The Year (LUCA:CA)
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- How High Can Gold Stocks Go?
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- “Silver/Gold Ratio Trades”… On The Cusp
- GDXJ And JNUG Outperform Gold During Recent Rally- GDXU Is Gold Mining On Steroids (GDXU)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
1日のレンジ
85.60 87.60
1年のレンジ
41.85 92.41
