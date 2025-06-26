Divisas / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
87.64 USD 1.20 (1.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GDXJ de hoy ha cambiado un -1.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 86.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.09.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
86.65 90.09
Rango anual
41.85 92.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.84
- Open
- 87.44
- Bid
- 87.64
- Ask
- 87.94
- Low
- 86.65
- High
- 90.09
- Volumen
- 10.920 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.35%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 53.49%
- Cambio anual
- 76.84%
