CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / GDXJ
Volver a Acciones

GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

87.64 USD 1.20 (1.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GDXJ de hoy ha cambiado un -1.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 86.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 90.09.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDXJ News

Rango diario
86.65 90.09
Rango anual
41.85 92.41
Cierres anteriores
88.84
Open
87.44
Bid
87.64
Ask
87.94
Low
86.65
High
90.09
Volumen
10.920 K
Cambio diario
-1.35%
Cambio mensual
7.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
53.49%
Cambio anual
76.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B