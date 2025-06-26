报价部分
货币 / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

87.64 USD 1.20 (1.35%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日GDXJ汇率已更改-1.35%。当日，交易品种以低点86.65和高点90.09进行交易。

关注VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
86.65 90.09
年范围
41.85 92.41
前一天收盘价
88.84
开盘价
87.44
卖价
87.64
买价
87.94
最低价
86.65
最高价
90.09
交易量
10.920 K
日变化
-1.35%
月变化
7.03%
6个月变化
53.49%
年变化
76.84%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B