Währungen / GDXJ
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
92.16 USD 4.58 (5.23%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GDXJ hat sich für heute um 5.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 92.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDXJ News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Luca Mining: A Poor Q2, But Improvements Expected In The Second Half Of The Year (LUCA:CA)
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Gold Mining ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- How High Can Gold Stocks Go?
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- How To Invest In Natural Resources: Diversify Your Portfolio From The Ground Up
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- “Silver/Gold Ratio Trades”… On The Cusp
- GDXJ And JNUG Outperform Gold During Recent Rally- GDXU Is Gold Mining On Steroids (GDXU)
- Guns And Gold Outshine Tech As The Hottest Investments Going
Tagesspanne
87.83 92.24
Jahresspanne
41.85 92.41
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.58
- Eröffnung
- 87.97
- Bid
- 92.16
- Ask
- 92.46
- Tief
- 87.83
- Hoch
- 92.24
- Volumen
- 11.530 K
- Tagesänderung
- 5.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 12.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 61.40%
- Jahresänderung
- 85.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K