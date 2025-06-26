KurseKategorien
GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

92.16 USD 4.58 (5.23%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GDXJ hat sich für heute um 5.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 92.24 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
87.83 92.24
Jahresspanne
41.85 92.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
87.58
Eröffnung
87.97
Bid
92.16
Ask
92.46
Tief
87.83
Hoch
92.24
Volumen
11.530 K
Tagesänderung
5.23%
Monatsänderung
12.55%
6-Monatsänderung
61.40%
Jahresänderung
85.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K