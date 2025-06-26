QuotazioniSezioni
GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

91.97 USD 4.39 (5.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GDXJ ha avuto una variazione del 5.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.83 e ad un massimo di 92.24.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
87.83 92.24
Intervallo Annuale
41.85 92.41
Chiusura Precedente
87.58
Apertura
87.97
Bid
91.97
Ask
92.27
Minimo
87.83
Massimo
92.24
Volume
16.014 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.01%
Variazione Mensile
12.32%
Variazione Semestrale
61.07%
Variazione Annuale
85.57%
21 settembre, domenica