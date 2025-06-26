Valute / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
91.97 USD 4.39 (5.01%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDXJ ha avuto una variazione del 5.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 87.83 e ad un massimo di 92.24.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
87.83 92.24
Intervallo Annuale
41.85 92.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.58
- Apertura
- 87.97
- Bid
- 91.97
- Ask
- 92.27
- Minimo
- 87.83
- Massimo
- 92.24
- Volume
- 16.014 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 85.57%
21 settembre, domenica