통화 / GDXJ
GDXJ: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
91.97 USD 4.39 (5.01%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GDXJ 환율이 오늘 5.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 87.83이고 고가는 92.24이었습니다.
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
87.83 92.24
년간 변동
41.85 92.41
- 이전 종가
- 87.58
- 시가
- 87.97
- Bid
- 91.97
- Ask
- 92.27
- 저가
- 87.83
- 고가
- 92.24
- 볼륨
- 16.014 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.01%
- 월 변동
- 12.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 61.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 85.57%
20 9월, 토요일