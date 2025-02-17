Moedas / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.16 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GDV para hoje mudou para 0.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.11 e o mais alto foi 27.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
27.11 27.33
Faixa anual
20.10 27.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.10
- Open
- 27.24
- Bid
- 27.16
- Ask
- 27.46
- Low
- 27.11
- High
- 27.33
- Volume
- 258
- Mudança diária
- 0.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.65%
- Mudança anual
- 11.36%
