통화 / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.25 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GDV 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.18이고 고가는 27.28이었습니다.
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GDV News
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at $27.26
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at 26.98 USD
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at 26.78 USD
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at 26.76 USD
- Now Is The Time To Build Your Income Stream With Preferred Stocks
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of June 2025
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at 26.75 USD
- Gabelli Dividend & Income stock hits 52-week high at 25.68 USD
- Market Efficiency And Credit Risk Assessment Of GDV Preferred Shares
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Q1 2025 Commentary (GDV)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declares Distributions of $0.14 per Share
- GDV: Preferred Spin-Off And Distribution Bump (NYSE:GDV)
- Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Preferreds Offer Safe Dividends, Appreciation (NYSE:GDV)
- Boost Your Income! Why This Closed-End Fund Surpasses Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Risks To Be Aware Of When Investing In Closed-End Funds
일일 변동 비율
27.18 27.28
년간 변동
20.10 27.33
- 이전 종가
- 27.16
- 시가
- 27.25
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- 저가
- 27.18
- 고가
- 27.28
- 볼륨
- 166
- 일일 변동
- 0.33%
- 월 변동
- 1.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.73%
20 9월, 토요일