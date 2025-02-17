通貨 / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.16 USD 0.06 (0.22%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GDVの今日の為替レートは、0.22%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.11の安値と27.33の高値で取引されました。
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
27.11 27.33
1年のレンジ
20.10 27.33
- 以前の終値
- 27.10
- 始値
- 27.24
- 買値
- 27.16
- 買値
- 27.46
- 安値
- 27.11
- 高値
- 27.33
- 出来高
- 258
- 1日の変化
- 0.22%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.65%
- 1年の変化
- 11.36%
