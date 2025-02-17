Currencies / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.11 USD 0.08 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDV exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.86 and at a high of 27.16.
Follow Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
26.86 27.16
Year Range
20.10 27.33
- Previous Close
- 27.19
- Open
- 27.10
- Bid
- 27.11
- Ask
- 27.41
- Low
- 26.86
- High
- 27.16
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.44%
- Year Change
- 11.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev