货币 / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.10 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GDV汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点27.06和高点27.25进行交易。
关注Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GDV新闻
日范围
27.06 27.25
年范围
20.10 27.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.11
- 开盘价
- 27.17
- 卖价
- 27.10
- 买价
- 27.40
- 最低价
- 27.06
- 最高价
- 27.25
- 交易量
- 193
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 1.38%
- 6个月变化
- 12.40%
- 年变化
- 11.11%
