GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.25 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GDV hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
27.21 27.28
Jahresspanne
20.10 27.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.16
- Eröffnung
- 27.25
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- Tief
- 27.21
- Hoch
- 27.28
- Volumen
- 71
- Tagesänderung
- 0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.02%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.73%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K