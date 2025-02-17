KurseKategorien
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest

27.25 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GDV hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
27.21 27.28
Jahresspanne
20.10 27.33
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.16
Eröffnung
27.25
Bid
27.25
Ask
27.55
Tief
27.21
Hoch
27.28
Volumen
71
Tagesänderung
0.33%
Monatsänderung
1.95%
6-Monatsänderung
13.02%
Jahresänderung
11.73%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K