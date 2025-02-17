Devises / GDV
GDV: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
27.25 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GDV a changé de 0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.18 et à un maximum de 27.28.
Suivez la dynamique Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
GDV Nouvelles
Range quotidien
27.18 27.28
Range Annuel
20.10 27.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 27.16
- Ouverture
- 27.25
- Bid
- 27.25
- Ask
- 27.55
- Plus Bas
- 27.18
- Plus Haut
- 27.28
- Volume
- 166
- Changement quotidien
- 0.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.95%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 11.73%
20 septembre, samedi