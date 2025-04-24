Moedas / FXF
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
112.35 USD 0.33 (0.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FXF para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 112.29 e o mais alto foi 113.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FXF Notícias
Faixa diária
112.29 113.12
Faixa anual
96.61 113.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 112.68
- Open
- 112.58
- Bid
- 112.35
- Ask
- 112.65
- Low
- 112.29
- High
- 113.12
- Volume
- 130
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.65%
- Mudança anual
- 7.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh