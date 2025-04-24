통화 / FXF
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
111.39 USD 0.32 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FXF 환율이 오늘 -0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 111.32이고 고가는 111.52이었습니다.
Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
111.32 111.52
년간 변동
96.61 113.12
- 이전 종가
- 111.71
- 시가
- 111.39
- Bid
- 111.39
- Ask
- 111.69
- 저가
- 111.32
- 고가
- 111.52
- 볼륨
- 83
- 일일 변동
- -0.29%
- 월 변동
- 1.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.09%
20 9월, 토요일