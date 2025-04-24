クォートセクション
通貨 / FXF
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

111.71 USD 0.64 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FXFの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり111.57の安値と111.86の高値で取引されました。

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
111.57 111.86
1年のレンジ
96.61 113.12
以前の終値
112.35
始値
111.83
買値
111.71
買値
112.01
安値
111.57
高値
111.86
出来高
85
1日の変化
-0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
1.43%
6ヶ月の変化
11.01%
1年の変化
6.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K