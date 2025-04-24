通貨 / FXF
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
111.71 USD 0.64 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FXFの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり111.57の安値と111.86の高値で取引されました。
Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FXF News
1日のレンジ
111.57 111.86
1年のレンジ
96.61 113.12
- 以前の終値
- 112.35
- 始値
- 111.83
- 買値
- 111.71
- 買値
- 112.01
- 安値
- 111.57
- 高値
- 111.86
- 出来高
- 85
- 1日の変化
- -0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.01%
- 1年の変化
- 6.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K