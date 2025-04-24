QuotesSections
Currencies / FXF
Back to US Stock Market

FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

112.68 USD 1.12 (1.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXF exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.18 and at a high of 112.73.

Follow Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FXF News

Daily Range
112.18 112.73
Year Range
96.61 112.73
Previous Close
111.56
Open
112.18
Bid
112.68
Ask
112.98
Low
112.18
High
112.73
Volume
172
Daily Change
1.00%
Month Change
2.31%
6 Months Change
11.97%
Year Change
7.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%