FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

112.35 USD 0.33 (0.29%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FXF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 112.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 113.12.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
112.29 113.12
Rango anual
96.61 113.12
Cierres anteriores
112.68
Open
112.58
Bid
112.35
Ask
112.65
Low
112.29
High
113.12
Volumen
130
Cambio diario
-0.29%
Cambio mensual
2.01%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.65%
Cambio anual
7.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B