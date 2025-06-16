Devises / FXF
FXF: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
111.39 USD 0.32 (0.29%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FXF a changé de -0.29% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 111.32 et à un maximum de 111.52.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
111.32 111.52
Range Annuel
96.61 113.12
- Clôture Précédente
- 111.71
- Ouverture
- 111.39
- Bid
- 111.39
- Ask
- 111.69
- Plus Bas
- 111.32
- Plus Haut
- 111.52
- Volume
- 83
- Changement quotidien
- -0.29%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.13%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.69%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.09%
20 septembre, samedi